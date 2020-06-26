Talented Performer from Neston Lands a Place at Top Theatre School

Published: 26th June 2020 18:52

Neston's Oakleigh Briscoe (18) has been offered a chance to train in professional musical theatre at a prestigious performing arts school after impressing the audition panel with her exceptional singing, dancing and acting skills.

The former Neston High School pupil, who also attended Hoylake School of Dance and Jelli Studios, has her sights set on becoming a West End performer. She is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Liverpool Theatre School graduates who have landed roles in hit shows such as Wicked, Les Miserables, The Book of Mormon, Back to the Future the Musical, Tenors of Rock and Blood Brothers.

Oakleigh said: "I'm so excited about joining Liverpool Theatre School. Performing is all I've ever wanted to do and I was over the moon to find out I had passed the audition.

"My mum was a dancer so she used to teach me when I was very young and she's always given me lots of support and encouragement.

"I started teaching dance about three years ago and I've been performing for as long as I can remember. I played Princess Jasmine in Aladdin at The Stiwt Theatre near Wrexham last Christmas and I've been in quite a few local shows, as well as a couple of TV commercials, but my dream is to perform on the West End.

"I can't wait to start the next level of my professional training at Liverpool Theatre School in September."

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, said: "Oakleigh is clearly a very gifted young performer who is well deserving of a place on the professional musical theatre course. She demonstrated natural talent during the audition process and everyone on the panel was extremely impressed by her singing, dancing and acting ability.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming Oakleigh to Liverpool Theatre School when the new academic year begins and I am confident she will enjoy the challenge of high level training as she takes her next steps towards a professional stage career."

Liverpool Theatre School, based at Liverpool Central Studios, is the only place in the UK to offer professional training that is validated by Trinity College London across all three disciplines of musical theatre, acting and contemporary dance. The specialist performing arts college, rated ‘outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted, is also one of just a handful of stage schools to offer the Andrew Lloyd Webber scholarship.

Find out more about Liverpool Theatre School at www.liverpoolcentralstudios.com.

