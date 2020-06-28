Make This Willaston Gent's Century With a Card

Published: 28th June 2020 11:36

Fred Chapman from Willaston's Follyfield Nurseries will be turning 100 years young on Monday 6th July. His granddaughter would love your help to make it a celebration to remember.

Due to the current circumstances, the family cannot celebrate as widely as they would have liked to, so Emma Follyfield would love Fred to have 100 cards to open on his special day. She is asking local residents if they could help.

If you'd like to join in the fun, please send or drop your cards in to Fred Chapman, c/o Follyfields, Benty Heath Lane, Willaston CH66 6AG.

Happy birthday Fred!

