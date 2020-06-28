  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Vista Abode

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Greetings From Neston Village Fair

Author: Keith Moores on behalf of the Neston Village Fair Committee Published: 28th June 2020 11:49

The Neston Village Fair Committee would like to send greetings to all residents of CH64.

Neston Village FairSorry Alan!  Your Editor's favourite Neston Village Fair photo, ever.  Thank you Steve Ebbrell, for grabbing this shot in 2013.

Next Saturday, 4th July should have been the 21st consecutive Neston Village Fair. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing situation it had to be cancelled, but we would like to assure you that we have not gone away, or retired, and fully intend to be back next year with a bigger and better Village Fair on Saturday 3rd July 2021.

To remind you all of the happy times we have all had at past Village Fairs there are photographs from previous years fairs on AboutMyArea here, which you may wish to look at.

Finally, and most importantly, we would like to extend our best wishes to you all at this difficult time and hope you have been keeping well.

Neston Village Fair Committee

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies