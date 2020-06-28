Greetings From Neston Village Fair

Author: Keith Moores on behalf of the Neston Village Fair Committee Published: 28th June 2020 11:49

The Neston Village Fair Committee would like to send greetings to all residents of CH64.

Sorry Alan! Your Editor's favourite Neston Village Fair photo, ever. Thank you Steve Ebbrell, for grabbing this shot in 2013.

Next Saturday, 4th July should have been the 21st consecutive Neston Village Fair. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing situation it had to be cancelled, but we would like to assure you that we have not gone away, or retired, and fully intend to be back next year with a bigger and better Village Fair on Saturday 3rd July 2021.

To remind you all of the happy times we have all had at past Village Fairs there are photographs from previous years fairs on AboutMyArea here, which you may wish to look at.

Finally, and most importantly, we would like to extend our best wishes to you all at this difficult time and hope you have been keeping well.

Neston Village Fair Committee

