Neston Library to Re-open on July 13

Published: 28th June 2020 11:59

Plans to re-open public buildings and other spaces have been announced by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Neston Library will re-open from Monday 13 July. Photo by Bernard Rose

This includes Neston Library, which will re-open from Monday 13 July and public conveniences at Stanney Fields Park in Neston and Mostyn Square in Parkgate from 3 July.

There will be revised hours of opening at the Library initially, which will be announced shortly.

The Council has also been working with partners across the borough to ensure businesses can re-start in a safe way. A new Business support programme started last week and the Council's Business Growth team has already supported over 2,200 business enquires since the pandemic began in March. The team has received over 100 new enquires for businesses seeking premises in the last four weeks, showing emerging start-up, expansion and opportunities are being considered by businesses and individuals.

On the high street, regulations are changing to welcome back cafes, restaurants and bars with added support of Al fresco space, free licences can be applied for now.

Staff are returning to the Cheshire Record Office, The Grosvenor Museum, Lion Saltworks and Weaver Hall museums at the beginning of July preparing for opening on revised hours to the public from 27 July.

As more visitors for shopping and leisure emerge in west Cheshire, further facilities in towns and open spaces will be reopened from 4 July. New signage will be used to guide and enable customers to follow the latest hygiene and safety advice and an increased cleaning regime has been introduced.

Councillor Karen Shore, The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "We are now able to reopen more of our community services in a phased, controlled and safe manner.

"It's great to see more people being able to get out and about again which will help everyone's health and well being. I encourage all of our businesses to look at the new ‘We're Good To Go' standard that includes one way systems, clear floor markings and queue management systems being in place to maintain social distancing at attractions.

"I am confident we will be able to re-open more of our services across the borough in the coming weeks. In everything we are planning it is important we get the right balance of easing restrictions and protecting health".

