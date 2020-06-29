Neston's Anne Jones is on the Happy List

Published: 29th June 2020 06:25

Anne Jones, who has long provided support for older members of the CH64 community, has been included in this year's Happy List in the national The Independent newspaper.

Anne Jones, far right of the photo, with colleagues at Age Matters CH64.

The annual list has been published since 2008, with readers nominating those they feel deserve recognition for what they have done for other people. In 2020, the focus of the list has been on people that have gone the extra mile during the Coronavirus pandemic.

An article accompanying publication of the list said: 'We received so many examples of people doing extraordinary things without thought of personal gain, and acts of kindness uniting communities. A huge thank you to everyone who played a part.'

A wide variety of people have been included, from a 6 year old boy with spina bifida who became a fundraising hero, to a BBC costume designer who turned her hand to making PPE.

Christian Broughton, editor of The Independent, says: "In this time of such extraordinary turmoil, extraordinary characters have stepped up to make a difference. This year's Happy List is devoted entirely to exactly these people - from carers who have risked their lives to save others, to fundraisers who have brought hope and comfort. We can't possibly celebrate everyone who deserves credit, but those on this list deserve our recognition and our gratitude. Our thanks to them all - and to those who nominated such a broad and uplifting crowd."

Anne Jones is the lynchpin of Neston's Age Matters CH64, working with a small committee of volunteers to bring comfort and support to older members of the community. Her citation for her entry in the Happy List reads:

'The support that octogenarian Anne Jones offers in her community is described by one person as "invaluable, immeasurable and unstinting". For more than 20 years Jones has given her time free of charge to support elderly and vulnerable residents in Neston on the Wirral. The help she offers ranges from applying for grants and benefits to organising support and meet-ups to tackle loneliness. The person who nominated Jones says "throughout lockdown she has increased her workload immensely, working seven days a week as she has experienced such an increase in requests for support and advice. She still even endeavours to visit some people, using taxis at her own expense as she does not drive."'

Congratulations Anne, well deserved!

