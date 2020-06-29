The Blue Bicycle to Welcome Back Customers From Saturday

Published: 29th June 2020 06:41

The door to The Blue Bicycle in Neston has been slightly ajar for the past few weeks, allowing for a limited take-away service as lockdown guidelines were relaxed.

Now, the popular town centre café's owners are delighted to announce that they will be fully opening again from Saturday July 4, to welcome customers who would like to eat in, or outside - taking advantage of a new Al fresco dining option.

In a statement, the McDonough family said: "On the 21st March we closed our doors for an unknown amount of time. Just over a month later we opened our online store in the hope that we could keep going in some way - and we were absolutely overwhelmed by how much support we received!

"From afternoon teas for FaceTime parties, to the many birthdays we have delivered cakes for, we cannot thank you enough and we hope you all enjoyed what we have had to offer so far.

"From here, we set out a four-stage plan with one target, having our community back in our shop enjoying our food and drinks with the vibrant and relaxing atmosphere we have missed so much. Saturday 4th July is going to be that day.

"Of course, to do this, there is one key detail - safety. We have carried out analysis of all our practices to protect our staff and customers to the absolute best of our ability. You will see more space between tables, outdoor seating, increased cleaning routines, single-use condiments and face masks are sure to become a feature of the 2020-selfie - but we can assure you there is always a smile behind it,

"When entering our premises customers must wait at the signposted area to be seated by our staff to allow us to control the flow in and around the building safely. Contactless card payments are preferred where possible.

"We cannot wait to see you; we are counting down the days."

In addition to the tables inside, there will be additional seating to the rear of the shop in the courtyard.

Initial opening hours will be:

Monday to Friday 9am until 4pm

Saturday & Sunday 9am until 5pm

Bookings are being taken in advance to avoid disappointment - please call on 0151 336 3970 or email info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

In addition, there will still be items available to order through the website for collection during an allocated time slot.

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

