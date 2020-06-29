  • Bookmark this page

Neston Parish Church Re-opens for Private Prayer

Published: 29th June 2020 06:54

Terry Abel, Churchwarden at the Parish Church of St Mary & St Helen has announced that it is now open, for private prayer only.

Neston Parish ChurchNeston Parish Church. Photo by Bernard Rose

St Michael's in Little Neston and St Thomas' in Parkgate will remain closed for the time being.

Terry said: "While still keeping an eye on the national and Diocesan reporting of the Covid-19 restrictions, we have decided to open two days a week. Mondays 2pm to 4pm and Fridays 10am to 12noon. This is allowing for a 72 hour rest period between openings.

"The church is laid out to a one-way system. Visitors are required to sanitize and to register their names on entry and follow directions while maintaining the 2m distance. We regret to say that the toilets are not available.

"Voluntary supervisors will be on hand to welcome, guide, and answer any questions. This arrangement will remain in place until further notice."

