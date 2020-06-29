New Short Film Looks Back at Neston Ladies Club Day

Published: 29th June 2020 07:29

A new retrospective film of Neston Female Society's Ladies Club Day has been published on YouTube by local filmmaker James Chalmers.

He says: "This is a short documentary inspired by not being able to film the event this year.

"As an interesting point - the original mural on the wall of the Brown Horse had been painted over before last year's event. It would have been the debut of the replacement mural (pictured below) at the 2020 event - but that didn't happen."

View James' film here.

Related content: Neston Ladies Club Day - a photographic retrospective

