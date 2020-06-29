Mayor and Deputy Mayor Mark Armed Forces Day in Neston

Published: 29th June 2020 09:29

The Mayor of Neston, Cllr Christine Warner and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Stephen Wastell, marked Armed Forces day on Sunday June 28.

They visited the war memorial in the grounds of Neston Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen, taking a few minutes to think about our armed forces.

Cllr. Warner said: "It is right that we honour our armed forces for all that they have done for us in the past and continue to do for us today."

Cllr. Wastell added: "We must never forget the sacrifices made on our behalf by the dedicated members of our armed forces. We salute each and every member of the armed forces both past and present."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.