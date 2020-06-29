Capture History in the Making

Published: 29th June 2020 09:48

Cheshire Archives and West Cheshire Museums are asking for photographs and suggestions for objects that tell the story of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected the community.

A similar project was launched in Neston several weeks ago - see History Now, Neston.

Do images of rainbows reflect your experience of the lockdown?

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the Council said: "We want to capture this moment in time for future generations. Have you taken a photograph that sums up an aspect of life in lockdown for you?

"Do you have a suggestion for what COVID-19 related objects should be collected? If so, please let the Archives and Museum service know."

There are two new projects; ‘Life in Lockdown' and ‘Collecting COVID' that will create lasting collections to reflect what life was like during this unique and challenging time for people across the borough. The pandemic has had a major impact on everyday lives, and it is important that evidence of this is recorded and preserved for future generations.

Cheshire Archives & Local Studies are looking for donations of photographs that show the different experiences of people in our communities. It could be images of closed playgrounds and schools, working from home, clapping for key workers or anything else related to life in lockdown. 100 of these photos will be added to the Cheshire Image Bank (https://www.cheshireimagebank.org.uk/).

West Cheshire Museums are asking for suggestions about what kind of objects they should collect. It might be face masks, hair clippers, a PE with Joe t-shirt, rainbow window pictures, or something very personal to you, but they all need to have a story behind them that you're happy to share. 30 objects will be selected to go into this COVID collection. Nominations will close at the end of July.

A collection of videos is also being captured by the North West Film Archive, visit their website: https://www.nwfa.mmu.ac.uk/

Please visit either: www.cheshirearchives.org.uk/home.aspx or http://westcheshiremuseums.co.uk/ for details how you can make an object suggestion or photo donation.

