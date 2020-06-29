  • Bookmark this page

Pizza Collection Now Available at Elephant Parkgate

Published: 29th June 2020 10:13

Earlier in the lockdown, Elephant Collective introduced their brand new partnership with JustEat, which meant you could have one of their delicious hand-made pizzas delivered to your door.

Elephant PizzaBrand new on the takeout pizza menu - Pesto, Sunblushed Tomatoes, Goats Cheese and Fresh Parma Ham. Yum!

Now, with guidelines being further relaxed, the team are delighted to also introduce pizza collection from Elephant Lounge in Parkgate.

Simply open either the JustEat app or website on your device, place your order, then choose 'collection'.  You can pop down to the Lounge to pick up your pizza and even grab a drink to take out while you're there.

Opening hours have been extended to accomodate the new service, as follows:

  • Monday & Tuesday - 10am to 3pm
  • Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday - 10am to 9pm
  • Sunday - 10am to 8.30pm

To be clear, Elephant Parkgate is still take-out and collection only - plans to re-open for eating and drinking on the premises are still being worked on and we'll report any updates as soon as they become available.

In the meantime, grab that pizza and enjoy!

