Temporary Road Closure - Buggen Lane, Neston - 1-3 July
|Published: 29th June 2020 14:24
Please note the following temporary road closure for safety reasons, to allow BT to carry out duct installation work.
The closure, on Buggen Lane in Neston, will commence on Wednesday 1 July and is anticipated to last for 3 days.
Diversion route:
