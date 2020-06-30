  • Bookmark this page

Fresh Vegetables, Eggs and More Available at Old Oaks Farm in Neston

Published: 30th June 2020 09:28

Old Oaks Farm in Neston is family run, full of gorgeous animals, love and happy times.

Delicious local farm eggs, beef and lamb regularly available all year round.

Eggs £1.50 for 6, available at the farm gate, deposit your cash in the honesty box.

PLUS their stall is set up several days a week, selling a fabulous range of fresh vegetables and fruit, alongside cold-pressed rapeseed oil dressings, honey, flour and more.

Old Oaks Farm, Neston

Here are just a few examples of products you may find on the stall:

Cheshire Potatoes
Heritage carrots
Wild mushrooms
Broccoli
Purple cauliflower
Tomberries
Strawberries
Blueberries
Blackberries
Apples
Lettuce
Courgettes (green and yellow)
Radishes
Tomatoes
Rhubarb
Asparagus
Peppers
Quail eggs
Duck eggs
Spring onions
Cress
Sweet potatoes
Lemons
Plums
Ginger
Oranges
Jersey Royal potatoes
Corn on the cob and....

so much more!

Old Oaks Farm

Eggs available 7 days a week.  Vegetables, fruit and other items at the farm gate on Tuesday all day, Wednesday afternoon, Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and Sunday.  Collections can also be arranged from Little Neston. Get in touch for details:

Please either send a private message via the Old Oaks Farm Facebook page or phone 07902 937637 for payment/collection details.

Old Oaks Farm
Leighton Road
Neston
CH64 3SW

 

Advertisement feature

 

 

