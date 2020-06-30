Fresh Vegetables, Eggs and More Available at Old Oaks Farm in Neston

Published: 30th June 2020 09:28

Old Oaks Farm in Neston is family run, full of gorgeous animals, love and happy times.

Delicious local farm eggs, beef and lamb regularly available all year round.

Eggs £1.50 for 6, available at the farm gate, deposit your cash in the honesty box.

PLUS their stall is set up several days a week, selling a fabulous range of fresh vegetables and fruit, alongside cold-pressed rapeseed oil dressings, honey, flour and more.

Here are just a few examples of products you may find on the stall:

Cheshire Potatoes

Heritage carrots

Wild mushrooms

Broccoli

Purple cauliflower

Tomberries

Strawberries

Blueberries

Blackberries

Apples

Lettuce

Courgettes (green and yellow)

Radishes

Tomatoes

Rhubarb

Asparagus

Peppers

Quail eggs

Duck eggs

Spring onions

Cress

Sweet potatoes

Lemons

Plums

Ginger

Oranges

Jersey Royal potatoes

Corn on the cob and....

so much more!

Eggs available 7 days a week. Vegetables, fruit and other items at the farm gate on Tuesday all day, Wednesday afternoon, Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and Sunday. Collections can also be arranged from Little Neston. Get in touch for details:

Please either send a private message via the Old Oaks Farm Facebook page or phone 07902 937637 for payment/collection details.

Old Oaks Farm

Leighton Road

Neston

CH64 3SW

