  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Hip & Harmony Street Dance Team Auditions Coming Up

Published: 30th June 2020 10:18

Hip & Harmony CIC's trophy cabinet in Neston is pretty full of silverware after their success at various regional Street Dance competitions last season.

Hip & Harmony Street DanceHip & Harmony dance teams at the Iconic competition pre-lockdown, with sponsors Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms.

But there's always rooms for more! So, as they prepare for the next batch of competitions later this year, young people are being invited to attend auditions via Zoom on the evening of Tuesday 14 July.

Hip & Harmony's Paula Prytherch said: "Following the success of our senior dance team Overload in 2018, we were very greateful to secure sponsorship from local company Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms. This gave us the opportunity to open three more teams, which started to compete this year.

"The teams range in age categories from 4yrs - 16yrs and have racked up an amazing amount of trophies from North West competitions.

"Now we are looking for committed dancers who would like to be part of this great opportunity.

"For our beginner teams all you need is a passion for dance and a basic level of ability, as training is given. Our senior team Overload requires a higher level of skill, as they are advanced and compete in higher level competitions."

If you love to dance and would like to be part of one of Hip & Harmony's winning teams, please send an email of interest to paula@hipandharmony.co.uk by no later than Friday 10 July.  You will then be notified of full details of the audition process.

The teams are:

Overload - Intermediate/Advanced Level
(audition age 12yrs - 16yrs)

Reckless - Beginner Level
(audition age 11yrs - 15yrs)

Timeless - Beginner Level
(audition age 7yrs - 10yrs)

Boombox Babies - Beginner Level
(audition age 4yrs - 6yrs)

Hip & Harmony CIC

Facebook

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies