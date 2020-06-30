Hip & Harmony Street Dance Team Auditions Coming Up

Published: 30th June 2020 10:18

Hip & Harmony CIC's trophy cabinet in Neston is pretty full of silverware after their success at various regional Street Dance competitions last season.

Hip & Harmony dance teams at the Iconic competition pre-lockdown, with sponsors Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms.

But there's always rooms for more! So, as they prepare for the next batch of competitions later this year, young people are being invited to attend auditions via Zoom on the evening of Tuesday 14 July.

Hip & Harmony's Paula Prytherch said: "Following the success of our senior dance team Overload in 2018, we were very greateful to secure sponsorship from local company Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms. This gave us the opportunity to open three more teams, which started to compete this year.

"The teams range in age categories from 4yrs - 16yrs and have racked up an amazing amount of trophies from North West competitions.

"Now we are looking for committed dancers who would like to be part of this great opportunity.

"For our beginner teams all you need is a passion for dance and a basic level of ability, as training is given. Our senior team Overload requires a higher level of skill, as they are advanced and compete in higher level competitions."

If you love to dance and would like to be part of one of Hip & Harmony's winning teams, please send an email of interest to paula@hipandharmony.co.uk by no later than Friday 10 July. You will then be notified of full details of the audition process.

The teams are:

Overload - Intermediate/Advanced Level

(audition age 12yrs - 16yrs)

Reckless - Beginner Level

(audition age 11yrs - 15yrs)

Timeless - Beginner Level

(audition age 7yrs - 10yrs)

Boombox Babies - Beginner Level

(audition age 4yrs - 6yrs)

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.