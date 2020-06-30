Acorn Playgroup in Neston is Planning a September Re-Opening

Published: 30th June 2020 16:48

Established for over 45 years, Acorn offers the opportunity for children to learn through play, experimenting and experience in a happy and safe environment.

Our sessions are 9am - 12noon, 12.30pm - 3.30pm or 9am - 3.30pm Monday to Thursday & 9am - 3pm on Fridays.

Funding is available for 2, 3 and 4 year olds*.

*2 year & 30 hour funding may be subject to income and/or employment.

We will open in September following guidance on Covid-19 from Ofsted, Gov.uk, Cheshire West & Chester Council and Public Health England, available at that time.

If you would like a place for your child, or further information, please contact Linda Pritchard via phone, text, email or private message:

Acorn Playgroup

Neston Primary School

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

Tel: 07752 870607

Email: acornneston@hotmail.com

