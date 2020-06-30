Wirral Registry Office Re-Opens This Week

Published: 30th June 2020 18:02

New parents and families can register births at Birkenhead Town Hall from this week.

Many new parents in the Neston area have been awaiting this news. From Wednesday 1 July, parents can once again attend face-to-face appointments to register the birth of their baby - with measures in place at Birkenhead Town Hall to protect the safety of them and their family.

Registrations are by appointment only and offices at Birkenhead Town Hall will be cleaned between each family.

Appointments to register the birth of a baby have been on hold since lockdown in March. Extensive work has taken place to enable the return of the service in a way that keeps families and staff safe and minimises the risk of coronavirus.

Parents are asked to only book an appointment to register a birth if their baby was born before 31 March 2020 as priority is currently being given to those born earlier in the year first. Further appointments will be made available for babies born from 1 April 2020 as soon as possible.

Appointments to register a birth can be booked online at www.wirral.gov.uk/births

Registering a birth is by appointment only and families are asked to arrive five minutes before their allotted time. Late arrivals cannot be admitted as safety measures have to be followed and this will not leave enough time to clean, between visitors.

Where couples are married, only one parent should come to register the birth. If parents are not married, and both the mother's and father's details are to be included, both adults will need to attend the appointment.

Please do not bring the new baby, any other children or family to the appointment unless necessary.

Other safety measures at the town hall include:

· Protective desk screens and floor markings

· Hand sanitising stations

· A one-way system around the building

· Separate marked entry and exit system - Entrance is at the front of the town hall and exit at Mortimer Street

Anybody showing signs of COVID-19 should not come to the Register Office.

Signs reiterating government guidance including social distancing and handwashing will be placed around the building and hygiene procedures will be carried out involving both regular cleaning regimes throughout the day and a deep cleanse of the building.

The government relaxed the rule that all births must be registered within 42 days. No action will be taken if you have not registered within 42 days of the birth.

