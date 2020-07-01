  • Bookmark this page

Love Reading? Join the Online Adults Read Two Challenge

Published: 1st July 2020 13:09

Following the success of last year's Adults Read Two, Cheshire West and Chester Libraries' are making this year's summer reading challenge for adults available online.

Love Reading

To encourage adults to read more, libraries are now launching Adults Read Two in an online format and entrants over 16 just need to read two books between 1 July and 31 August. Choose from an eBook, eAudio book, a library book or one of your own, to be in with a chance to win £50 of book vouchers through a prize draw. A winner will be chosen at random.

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "We would like everyone to celebrate their love of books and reading this summer.

"As well as the chance to win a prize, taking part in ‘Adults Read Two' has potential health and wellbeing benefits. Did you know reading a book for just six minutes has been shown to be more relaxing than having a hot drink, listening to music or watching television and can have a direct and significant impact on stress levels? Whether it be a gripping thriller or a cosy romance, reading can help improve an individual's mental health."

The borough's libraries are making it as easy as possible to take part by saying that any book can be read in any format You can also join the library online and get instant access to free online resources including eBooks, eAudio books, eMagazines and eNewspapers. To sign up simply go to www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/read.

Just for fun, from 13 July adults can take part in the #30DayBookChallenge. The Council's Libraries team would love to know the first book you ever read, what book makes you instantly happy or a book by your favourite author. Join in the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and let the team know with the hashtag #WhatAreYouReading.

More information, including terms and conditions, on Adults Read Two can be found at www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/read

