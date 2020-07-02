  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Map of Neston

Cheshire Healthwatch Needs to Hear Your Feedback on Coronavirus and Healthcare

Published: 2nd July 2020 07:40

Healthwatch is an independent body that exists to give people a voice in health and social care provision, making sure their views shape the support they need.

HealthwatchHealthwatch needs to hear from you on your experiences during the pandemic.

Over the past six weeks, Healthwatch Cheshire has been asking residents to complete a survey to talk about their experiences since lockdown, to help understanding of what is working well and what could be improved, as well as considering people's mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic.

David Crosthwaite, Healthwatch link for Neston and Willaston, said: "The survey is ongoing so that we can capture experiences as the situation progresses. Healthwatch Cheshire regularly feeds back findings from the survey to the local authority, the Clinical Commissioning Group, local NHS and to health and care providers across Cheshire.

"This is so information can be provided in a timely and useful manner to those people who make decisions on how services are delivered both nationally and locally.

"At present we have had approximately 1000 responses across Cheshire and I am sure you will agree that hearing what is important to local people is vital in ensuring that health and care services are tailored to meet their needs.

"With this in mind please can I ask if you could complete the survey, share with others to encourage as many people as possible to share their experience, and also to keep revisiting the survey as the situation progresses."

Take the survey here

It will take no more than 5-10 minutes to complete, and all responses are confidential.

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

