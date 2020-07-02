No Waiting Order Issued for Parkgate Parade

Published: 2nd July 2020 09:26

The following notice has been issued to assist with social distancing measures for The Parade in Parkgate



Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council

Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984

Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council

(The Parade, Parkgate)

(Temporary Prohibition of Waiting) Order 2020

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, that the Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council intend to make an Order the effect of which will be to temporarily prohibit waiting on lengths of The Parade, Neston as detailed below because of the likelihood of danger to the public during the coronavirus pandemic. It is necessary to introduce these restrictions to create sufficient space for social distancing to be maintained.

• The Parade (east side) from its junction with Mostyn Square for a distance of 193 metres in a southerly direction; and

• The Parade (east side) from a point 27 metres north of its junction with Station Road for a distance of 104 metres in a northerly direction.

The Order will come into force on 10 July 2020 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding eighteen months or until social distancing measures are no longer required, whichever is the earlier.



Kieran Collins (ref: TRO5214)

Highways Commissioner

Highways Office

Guilden Sutton Lane

Guilden Sutton

Chester CH3 7EX

2nd July 2020

