The Bells Are Ringing...Cheshire Weddings on the Way Back

Published: 2nd July 2020 09:36

Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced it will be able to provide wedding ceremonies again from 4 July, following the Government's recently published new guidance for small marriages and civil partnerships.

From 4 July, weddings can be held in England provided measures are in place to keep couples and anyone else present at the ceremony safe. Ceremonies can only take place in Covid-secure environments and venues are required to carry out risk assessments.

Steps to protect against Coronavirus transmission include conducting ceremonies in the shortest reasonable time and keeping the number of attendees to a minimum - the lower the number of attendees, the lower the risk of spreading the virus.

The Council will be able to provide Register Office ceremonies from Saturday 4 July. Registrars will also officiate at ceremonies booked with approved venues, if the venue demonstrates compliance with the guidance and can provide a Covid-secure environment.

The Council's Registration team will be contacting couples who have already made a booking either for a Register Office ceremony or for a ceremony at an approved venue.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "Being able to conduct wedding ceremonies again is wonderful news and I'm sure many couples across the borough will be delighted. However, Coronavirus hasn't gone away and it is vital we keep everyone safe and healthy.

"Marriage and civil partnerships are a vital part of society and bring people together for the happiest of occasions. It is important wedding ceremonies are conducted following the very latest guidance giving the happy couple and their guests the confidence they are enjoying their big day safely."

From 20 July new bookings can be taken for ceremonies set to take place after the 31 December 2020. Booking requests should be e-mailed to: chesterregisteroffice@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk .

As many couples are feeling anxious and understandably keen to confirm their arrangements to tie the knot, the team is receiving high volumes of enquiries at the moment. Please do not submit repeat enquiries where possible as these are slowing the team's ability to respond to everyone.

