Pubs and Restaurants to Re-open in Neston Area from Saturday

Published: 2nd July 2020 11:40

Many of Neston's popular pubs, restaurants and cafés will re-open following the further easing of lockdown restrictions from this Saturday.

From Saturday 4 July, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open their doors, though not all in the Neston area are doing so as yet.

We have put together a list based on the information we have been able to obtain so far. If you wish to update anything, please get in touch with us by email.

In alphabetical order:

Blue Bicycle (Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Boat House (Parkgate)

opening date not yet announced

Brewers Arms (Neston)

open from Satuday 4 July

Britannia Spice (Parkgate)

take-away service only

Brown Horse (Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Elephant Bank (Neston)

not re-opening yet (Pizza delivery/collection available via JustEat and Elephant Lounge)

Elephant Coffee (Neston)

not re-opening yet

Elephant Lounge (Parkgate)

open for take-out and pizza collection (via JustEat)

Greenland Fishery (Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Harp Inn (Little Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Kri Kri Greek Taverna (Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Lady Hamilton (Little Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Little Teahouse (Parkgate)

take-away only for the time being

Malt Shovel (Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Mozkito's (Parkgate)

open from Monday 6 July



Mr Chow's (Parkgate)

collection only for now.

Nag's Head (Willaston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Net's (Little Neston)

open for take-out, outdoor seating available

Old Quay (Parkgate)

open from Saturday 4 July

Paisley Grey (Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Pollard's (Willaston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Real Food Kitchen (Neston)

open from Monday 6 July

Red Lion (Parkgate)

open from Saturday 4 July

Royal British Legion (Neston)

to be advised

Royal Oak (Little Neston)

to be advised

Salty's (Parkgate)

delivery/collection only for the time being

Sang Jun (Neston)

to be advised

Ship Hotel (Parkgate)

to be advised

Sonargoan (Neston)

open from Saturday 4 July

Wheatsheaf (Ness)

open from Saturday 4 July

Know before you go

Before heading out the advice is ‘Know before you go' - every business is different, and each has its own way to welcome back customers. Capacity will be greatly limited as social distancing measures remain in force.

Some businesses have already ‘sold out' whilst others warn customers that no business will be a simple walk in. Entry via pre booking or queuing is expected, so please check with the business, either by phone or their social media pages and websites.

Many businesses will be cashless and only accept contactless payment, customers are also being told to expect their names and addresses to be recorded as part of the track, test and trace measures to manage any future spikes in COVID-19.

Police urge caution



Cheshire Police are asking residents to act responsibly and respect social distancing guidelines in place in pubs and restaurants.

Superintendent Julie Westgate from Cheshire Police said: "I understand that it's been a difficult time for everyone, particularly young people, who are keen to go out and socialise with friends.

"I don't want to spoil the fun and I want everyone to have a good time but please do so safely - it's essential that everyone continues to remain vigilant and acts responsibly.

"If you are visiting bars and pubs this weekend, drink sensibly, and pre-plan your travel and how you are going to get home. The threat of coronavirus has not gone away and while pubs and restaurants are reopening, it is really important to remember that things will not simply go back to normal.

"Social distancing guidelines remain in place, meaning that capacity in all premises will be limited and people will need to plan ahead."

A dedicated policing operation will be in place across the county and there will be an increased police presence in key areas throughout the weekend.

Supt Westgate added: "Officers will be patrolling key locations and we will be dealing with any incidents of crime and disorder, while our local authority partners will deal with any licensing issues.

"We will continue to use common sense and discretion to determine what is reasonable, with officers engaging, explaining, encouraging and, only as a last resort, enforcing.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind people we cannot enforce social distancing and are relying on your good nature to follow the guidance. Keep in mind the purpose of the remaining regulations and the national effort and by following the guidance and working together we can all help to protect the NHS and save lives."

