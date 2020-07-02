  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Children's Play Areas to Re-open in Neston

Published: 2nd July 2020 11:52

Following the easing of restrictions in the continuing Coronavirus pandemic, Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced it will reopen its outdoor play areas and outdoor gyms from Saturday 4 July.

Sytchcroft Park in Neston

Children's play areas at Stanney Fields Park, Sytchcroft Park and West Vale Park are included, though Woodfall Lane will remain closed as a refurbishment project there gets underway soon.

The Council's Parks team is keen to keep everyone safe and healthy and will erect signage giving instructions and advice to help residents and their families use the equipment safely by following the latest guidance.

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "All play areas and outdoor gyms were closed in March at the start of the outbreak. We are well aware that Coronavirus has not gone away but we're doing all we can to get residents back exercising in our outdoor gyms and children enjoying their play areas again.

"Our teams will be putting up signage and instructions to help keep everyone safe. Of course, social distancing guidance must be followed at all times. Before and after using the facilities wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds using soap and water, or hand santiser, and wash them again when you return home.

"Please follow the signage and instructions and think of others when you use the facilities - thank you for keeping your community safe and healthy."

Guidance regarding the use of play areas and outdoor gyms includes:

  • please do not visit the facilities if you feel unwell,
  • cleaning/wiping the equipment before use,
  • bringing along your own towel for exercise,
  • bringing a supply of wipes or hand gel to clean children's hands,
  • not touching your face,
  • coughing or sneezing into a tissue (or your arm if a tissue is not available) and
  • coming back at a later time if the facilities are busy.

 

