  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Changes to Neston Library Opening Hours and Wear Your Mask

Published: 6th August 2020 16:00

There are some minor changes to opening hours at Neston Library from Monday 10 August and you must also wear a mask when visiting.

Neston LibraryNeston Library - photo by Bernard Rose.

 New Opening Hours:

  • Monday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
  • Tuesday: 2pm - 6pm
  • Wednesday: 10am - 1pm
  • Thursday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
  • Friday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm-5pm
  • Saturday: 10am - 1pm

Here's a reminder of what to expect when visiting. You can:

  • Return and borrow books, audiobooks and DVDs
  • Access PCs for essential tasks and urgent printing (booking essential)
  • Use the photocopier for essential tasks only

All of the above are self-service so don't forget to bring your library card.

Neston Library is also adhering to:

  • Track and Trace guidelines, so you will be asked to leave details on entry;
  • There is a limit to the number of people allowed in the building at any one time, so you may have to queue outside;
  • You must wear a mask inside this and any other public building run by Cheshire West and Chester Council.
  • All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Remember, all loans have been extended until 1 September, so there is no rush to return items.

Please be aware that the following services / stock are currently not available: reservations, reference stock, newspapers, Local Studies material and equipment, seating, toilets and meeting rooms.

Customer Services are also unavailable so please ring 0300 123 8 123 or email enquiries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk with any queries.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

merrymac
At 11:01 on 3rd July 2020, merrymac commented:
Thank you Louise and all the C W a C library staff for bringing some useful and sensible normality back to CH64 residents
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies