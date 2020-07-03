Changes to Neston Library Opening Hours and Wear Your Mask

Published: 6th August 2020 16:00

There are some minor changes to opening hours at Neston Library from Monday 10 August and you must also wear a mask when visiting.

Neston Library - photo by Bernard Rose.

New Opening Hours:

Monday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Tuesday: 2pm - 6pm

Wednesday: 10am - 1pm

Thursday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Friday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm-5pm



Saturday: 10am - 1pm

Here's a reminder of what to expect when visiting. You can:

Return and borrow books, audiobooks and DVDs

Access PCs for essential tasks and urgent printing (booking essential)

Use the photocopier for essential tasks only

All of the above are self-service so don't forget to bring your library card.

Neston Library is also adhering to:

Track and Trace guidelines, so you will be asked to leave details on entry;

There is a limit to the number of people allowed in the building at any one time, so you may have to queue outside;



You must wear a mask inside this and any other public building run by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.



Remember, all loans have been extended until 1 September, so there is no rush to return items.

Please be aware that the following services / stock are currently not available: reservations, reference stock, newspapers, Local Studies material and equipment, seating, toilets and meeting rooms.

Customer Services are also unavailable so please ring 0300 123 8 123 or email enquiries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk with any queries.

