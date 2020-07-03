Changes to Neston Library Opening Hours and Wear Your Mask
|Published: 6th August 2020 16:00
There are some minor changes to opening hours at Neston Library from Monday 10 August and you must also wear a mask when visiting.
Neston Library - photo by Bernard Rose.
New Opening Hours:
- Monday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
- Tuesday: 2pm - 6pm
- Wednesday: 10am - 1pm
- Thursday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
- Friday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm-5pm
- Saturday: 10am - 1pm
Here's a reminder of what to expect when visiting. You can:
- Return and borrow books, audiobooks and DVDs
- Access PCs for essential tasks and urgent printing (booking essential)
- Use the photocopier for essential tasks only
All of the above are self-service so don't forget to bring your library card.
Neston Library is also adhering to:
- Track and Trace guidelines, so you will be asked to leave details on entry;
- There is a limit to the number of people allowed in the building at any one time, so you may have to queue outside;
- You must wear a mask inside this and any other public building run by Cheshire West and Chester Council.
- All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Remember, all loans have been extended until 1 September, so there is no rush to return items.
Please be aware that the following services / stock are currently not available: reservations, reference stock, newspapers, Local Studies material and equipment, seating, toilets and meeting rooms.
Customer Services are also unavailable so please ring 0300 123 8 123 or email enquiries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk with any queries.
