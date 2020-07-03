Neston Library is Now Open

Published: 14th July 2020 13:36

Neston Library opened its doors this week, to welcome back the Neston community.



Neston Library - photo by Bernard Rose.



There have been a few changes made, to keep everyone safe, including revised temporary opening hours:

Monday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Tuesday: 2pm - 6pm

Wednesday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Thursday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Friday: 2pm - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 1pm

Here's a reminder of what to expect when visiting. You can:

Return and borrow books, audiobooks and DVDs

Access PCs for essential tasks and urgent printing (booking essential)

Use the photocopier for essential tasks only

All of the above are self-service so don't forget to bring your library card. Neston Library is also adhering to Track and Trace guidelines, so you will be asked to leave details on entry. There is a limit to the number of people allowed in the building at any one time, so you may have to queue outside.

Remember, all loans have been extended until 1 September, so there is no rush to return items.

Please be aware that the following services / stock are currently not available: reservations, reference stock, newspapers, Local Studies material and equipment, seating, toilets and meeting rooms.

Customer Services are also unavailable so please ring 0300 123 8 123 or email enquiries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk with any queries.

