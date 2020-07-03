More Improvements for Willaston's Recreation Ground Thanks to Funding Success

Published: 3rd July 2020

Thanks to a £23,000 grant from funding body FCC Communities Foundation, new play equipment is to be installed at Johnston Recreation Ground in Willaston.



Improvements to the park have been taking place gradually sinced 2013. Equipment for younger children has already been replaced, but the ambition was always to also install a large climbing unit, suitable for older children.

Improvements have already been made to the area for younger children (above), now older children will be able to enjoy the recreation ground as well.

The funding pot for this new equipment comes from FCC's Community Action Fund, together with match funding secured by the Willaston Residents and Countryside Society (WR&CS), Cheshire West and Chester Council and a contribution from the local ward member's budget. A full list of local contributions, along with the history of the improvements, can be found on the WR&CS website here.

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "I am delighted with this great news, and I am enthused by the positive partnership working between Willaston Residents and Countryside Society and the Council to secure additional funding support for additional play equipment at Johnston Recreation Ground.

"It is essential the quality of our play areas and green spaces is maintained and enhanced where possible. It's long been recognised that green spaces and play areas play an important role in our communities for the contribution they make to health and wellbeing."

Sarah Shannon from WR&CS said: "This is the third and final stage in a long-term plan to improve our play area. Many local groups and individuals have supported the play area appeal and without doubt the enthusiasm they have shown will have convinced FCC of the need for a large climbing unit. The next step is to appoint a contractor to do the work, supported by the Council's procurement procedures and we will keep the community informed about progress."

Richard Smith (Senior Grant Manager) FCC Communities Foundation Ltd said: "We're delighted to be supporting the play area improvements at Johnston Recreation Ground and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across Willaston. FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we're really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon."

Details of when the equipment will be installed will follow when plans are confirmed.

