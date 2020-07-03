Families in Neston Reminded That Help is Available

Published: 3rd July 2020 09:12

Koala North West exists to provide children and their families with tailored practical and emotional support that improves wellbeing, reduces isolation and supports both children and care-givers to thrive.

Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, Koala NW staff and volunteers have ensured that families continue to receive vital emotional support by phone, video calls, texts amd social media. They are also providing what practical help they can by safely delivering food parcels,

If you are struggling and have children up to the age of 11 years, Koala NW can help you.

A friendly chat can make a big difference to your day, so please do call 0151 608 8288 and a member of the team will call you back.

