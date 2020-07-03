Free Summer Arts School Available for Children in Neston

Little Actors Theatre, a registered charity based in Neston, will be opening their venue in Brook Street for FREE summer performing arts activities for children aged from 5-13 years.

There will be strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations and guidance, and numbers will be limited to ensure safe social distancing.

Activities will be led by professional actors Mike Lockley and Fern Evans, who facilitated online workshops during lockdown.

Fully funded by Edesential CIC, Little Actors will be offering a 4 week programme of performing arts activities, commencing from July 20th. Children can explore drama, physical theatre, performance, drama games, improvisation, screen and audio techniques. Plus there will be time for some crafts.

Lunch is provided. As numbers will be restricted to ensure safe social distancing in the venue, children eligible for free school means, from low income households or with SEN and/or other additional needs will be prioritised.

With COVID-19 guidance changing regularly, adaptations may need to be made in the venue or moving to online. Any such changes will be notified as soon as possible.

Details



Ages 5-13

Monday - Thursday 10am - 2pm

Monday 20th July through to Thursday 13th August (4 weeks)

You can register for some or all of the provision.

Venue - 26-30 Brook Street, Neston CH64 9XL

APPLY HERE Volunteers would be most welcome to help with craft preparation and/or support the delivery of the activities. Details from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or 0151 336 4302





