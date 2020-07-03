  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Free Summer Arts School Available for Children in Neston

Published: 3rd July 2020 09:18

Little Actors Theatre, a registered charity based in Neston, will be opening their venue in Brook Street for FREE summer performing arts activities for children aged from 5-13 years.

LATC Summer Arts Provision 2020

There will be strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations and guidance, and numbers will be limited to ensure safe social distancing.

Activities will be led by professional actors Mike Lockley and Fern Evans, who facilitated online workshops during lockdown.

Fully funded by Edesential CIC, Little Actors will be offering a 4 week programme of performing arts activities, commencing from July 20th. Children can explore drama, physical theatre, performance, drama games, improvisation, screen and audio techniques. Plus there will be time for some crafts.

Lunch is provided. As numbers will be restricted to ensure safe social distancing in the venue, children eligible for free school means, from low income households or with SEN and/or other additional needs will be prioritised.

With COVID-19 guidance changing regularly, adaptations may need to be made in the venue or moving to online. Any such changes will be notified as soon as possible.

Details
  • Ages 5-13
  • Monday - Thursday 10am - 2pm
  • Monday 20th July through to Thursday 13th August (4 weeks)
  • You can register for some or all of the provision.
  • Venue - 26-30 Brook Street, Neston CH64 9XL
APPLY HERE

Volunteers would be most welcome to help with craft preparation and/or support the delivery of the activities. Details from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or 0151 336 4302


