The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Places Still Available for Free Neston Summer Arts School for Children

Published: 29th July 2020 10:26

Little Actors Theatre, a registered charity based in Neston, are opening their venue in Brook Street for FREE summer performing arts activities for children aged from 5-13 years.

LATC Summer Arts Provision 2020

There is strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations and guidance, and numbers are limited to ensure safe social distancing.

Activities are being led by professional actors Mike Lockley and Fern Evans, who facilitated online workshops during lockdown.

Fully funded by Edesential CIC, Little Actors offers a programme of performing arts activities, running until August 13th. Children can explore drama, physical theatre, performance, drama games, improvisation, screen and audio techniques. Plus there will be time for some crafts.

Lunch is provided. As numbers will be restricted to ensure safe social distancing in the venue, children eligible for free school means, from low income households or with SEN and/or other additional needs will be prioritised.

Details
  • Ages 5-13
  • Monday - Thursday 10am - 2pm
  • Monday to Thursday until 13th August
  • You can register for some or all of the provision.
  • Venue - 26-30 Brook Street, Neston CH64 9XL
APPLY HERE

Volunteers would be most welcome to help with craft preparation and/or support the delivery of the activities. Details from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or 0151 336 4302


