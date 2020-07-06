Neston Businesses and Residents - Speak Up Now for High Street Recovery

Published: 6th July 2020 08:11

Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced that a new High Street Commission is meeting during the summer to work on plans to support the recovery of the high streets across the Borough.

Neston's residents and businesses are amongst those being welcomed to put forward their views and suggestions for consideration.

Neston Town Centre. Photo by Bernard Rose

Recent investment projects in the borough include enhancements to town centres in Winsford and Ellesmere Port, along with Chester city centre.

Councillor Richard Beacham, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Growth said: "The challenges faced by high streets across the country have been well documented. Covid-19 is an additional challenge and we must learn to adapt and to consider new investment in order to support our high streets to survive.

"I am sure there is a wealth of good ideas from business owners and residents for reviving high streets in our Borough. I know many people believe the reason for the decline is property rental rates and business rates, but the Council doesn't control these. There are however areas that we can influence and that is what this Commission is all about.

"I'd like to know more about travel issues to our high streets, what events and activities could be happening, or if there is a demand for more community space? We already have development projects underway but what are the other opportunities that local people think might help to breathe new life into some of our high streets? I look forward to hearing your ideas."

The Commission is meeting throughout the summer until September and welcomes all suggestions to develop collaborative and practical recommendations so that the Council and local partners can play their part in the economic recovery of town centres.

Areas of focus of the Commission will include analysis of the economic impact of Covid-19 and other factors facing the high street using expert witness reports from Business Improvement Districts, local traders and residents.

Please send your views to: highstreetcommission@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

The deadline for submissions is Sunday 19 July 2020.

More details on the Commission can be found on the council website here.

