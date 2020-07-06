  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Parkgate Visitors - Please Help to Keep the Area Tidy

Published: 6th July 2020 08:38

The message could not be simpler or clearer - if the bins are full, take your rubbish home.

Elephant Collective litter pickersElephant Collective's litter pickers have been working tirelessly to keep on top of discarded ice cream tubs, coffee cups, chip wrappers and more.

Visitors to Parkgate are being encouraged to do their bit to help keep the popular destination as clean and tidy as possible.

As food and drink outlets gradually re-open, rubbish is once again being generated but not everyone is being conscientious in how they dispose of it.

Single use cups are no-one's ideal, but due to government guidelines for hospitality outlets around Covid-19, businesses are unable to fill 'keep-cups' or serve customers using their own glasses and crockery. This has led to more rubbish than usual being disposed of nearby.  Whilst the council are doing their best to empty bins on a regular basis, at busy times this can be difficult to keep on top of.

Elephant Collective litter pickers

Elephant Collective have been sending out a team of litter-picking heroes every day for the past few weeks, staying on top of rubbish issues the length of the Parade. In addition, the Parkgate Community Pride group is still going out in the area once a month to tackle litter problems.

However, it is really the responsibility of individuals to ensure that they either dispose of their rubbish in the bin, or, if the bins are full, take it home with them.

So please, stop making it someone else's problem - keep Parkgate and all other areas of CH64 tidy!

 

