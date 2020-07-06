Claire House Shop in Neston to Re-open

Published: 6th July 2020 09:12

Claire House has announced that its shop in Neston High Street will re-open from Wednesday 8 July.

Photo by Bernard Rose

Temporary opening times will be 10.30am - 3.30pm Wednesday - Saturday (closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) and the shop is unable to accept donations of any stock at this time.

If you wish to donate items, please call 0151 346 2965 or text CHSHOPS to 66777 to arrange a collection.

Spokesperson Gill Nove said: "We are really looking forward to seeing all our customers again, we've missed you so much during the lockdown. We will be opening our shops as quickly as we can in a phased plan, but only when we know it is safe for you and our staff.

"We will be following the latest government advice to ensure safety is our number one priority when you come to visit us, such as limiting numbers that we are able to allow into our shops and asking you to use the hand sanitisers provided."

"We have started the careful process of gradually reopening our shops and are welcoming back our wonderful staff and volunteers. Store opening days and times will vary for the foreseeable future while we work to get fully up and running again.

"Our voluntary income has dropped by 40% as a consequence of our shops being closed and fundraising events being cancelled so we are really thankful our shops can start to reopen.

"We are really looking forward to opening our doors and being part of our communities once again. Thank you for your continued help and support at this time."

