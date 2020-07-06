  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Vista Abode

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Trains Through Hooton to Increase as Lockdown Rules Relax

Published: 6th July 2020 11:05

With more passenger demand expected, Merseyrail has announced that train services on many routes, including the Liverpool to Chester and Ellesmere Port lines through Hooton, have been increased.

Hooton

On Monday to Saturday services on the Chester & Ellesmere Port lines are now running every 30 minutes, with a 15 minute service between Hooton and Liverpool City Centre. On Sunday there is an hourly service all day on both lines, with additional hourly shuttles between Ellesmere Port and Hooton stations, providing connections to and from Liverpool city centre. The new timetable came into effect on Sunday July 5, full details can be found here.

Services through Neston railway station on the Wrexham to Bidstone line are continuing on an hourly basis.

All passengers are required to wear a face mask when travelling on public transport, in line with government guidance. Hand washing and sanitising are encouraged, along with contactless payment whenever possible.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies