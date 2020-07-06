Trains Through Hooton to Increase as Lockdown Rules Relax

Published: 6th July 2020 11:05

With more passenger demand expected, Merseyrail has announced that train services on many routes, including the Liverpool to Chester and Ellesmere Port lines through Hooton, have been increased.

On Monday to Saturday services on the Chester & Ellesmere Port lines are now running every 30 minutes, with a 15 minute service between Hooton and Liverpool City Centre. On Sunday there is an hourly service all day on both lines, with additional hourly shuttles between Ellesmere Port and Hooton stations, providing connections to and from Liverpool city centre. The new timetable came into effect on Sunday July 5, full details can be found here.

Services through Neston railway station on the Wrexham to Bidstone line are continuing on an hourly basis.

All passengers are required to wear a face mask when travelling on public transport, in line with government guidance. Hand washing and sanitising are encouraged, along with contactless payment whenever possible.

