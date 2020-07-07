Police Discover Cannabis Farm in Burton

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 7th July 2020 13:04

Around midday on Monday July 6, police were called to a location on Mudhouse Lane in Burton, Neston, following reports that a cannabis farm had been discovered.

Officers found a large number of cannabis plants in six rooms at the address. Three men from the Merseyside area, aged 26, 28 and 34 were arrested in connection with the incident and initially held in custody on suspicion of production of Class B drugs.

Subsequently, the 26 year old and 34 year old were both released under investigation pending further enquiries and the 28 year old remains in police custody.

