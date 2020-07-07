  • Bookmark this page

Ness Botanic Gardens is Reopening

Published: 7th July 2020 18:22

Ness Botanic Gardens is to begin a phased reopening from Friday 17th July.

Ness Gardens

A statement from the popular visitor attraction near Neston said: "Ensuring the health and safety of our members, visitors, staff, students and volunteers remains our priority and we are pleased to announce that we will reopen on a phased basis very soon.

"Initially, we will reopen to members only on the 17th July 2020. We anticipate that this will be followed by opening to all.

"You will be required to book for your visit in advance in order that we can maintain safety and social distancing.

"Our members' pre-bookable slots are now fully booked, please call us on 0151 795 6300 or email nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk for details of our waiting list as there may be cancellations.

"If you would like to become a member, please click here for more information.

"Thank you for your patience and please stay safe!"

