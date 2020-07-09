Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in Neston

Author: Gaynor Marsden Published: 9th July 2020 08:47

Pre-lockdown our Neston community celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight, between 24th February and 8th March.

Events included Fairtrade coffee mornings, displays and a story-bombing activity (a kind of treasure hunt} at Neston Library as well as assemblies in schools.

Please enjoy these photos from more 'normal' times!

Parkgate Primary School

Neston Market

The Welcome Café

Neston Market

Neston Library

The Welcome Café

Willaston Primary School

Neston Community Youth Centre

Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning

Neston Methodist Church

