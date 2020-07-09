Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in Neston
|Author: Gaynor Marsden
|Published: 9th July 2020 08:47
Pre-lockdown our Neston community celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight, between 24th February and 8th March.
Events included Fairtrade coffee mornings, displays and a story-bombing activity (a kind of treasure hunt} at Neston Library as well as assemblies in schools.
Please enjoy these photos from more 'normal' times!
Parkgate Primary School
Neston Market
The Welcome Café
Neston Market
Neston Library
The Welcome Café
Willaston Primary School
Neston Community Youth Centre
Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning
Neston Methodist Church
Comments
