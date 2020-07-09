  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in Neston

Author: Gaynor Marsden Published: 9th July 2020 08:47

Pre-lockdown our Neston community celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight, between 24th February and 8th March.

Events included Fairtrade coffee mornings, displays and a story-bombing activity (a kind of treasure hunt} at Neston Library as well as assemblies in schools.

Please enjoy these photos from more 'normal' times!

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonParkgate Primary School

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonNeston Market

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonThe Welcome Café

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonNeston Market

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonNeston Library

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonThe Welcome Café

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonWillaston Primary School

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonNeston Community Youth Centre

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonNess Neighbours' Coffee Morning

Fairtrade Fortnight Flourishes in NestonNeston Methodist Church

