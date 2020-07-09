  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Private Antibody Tests Do Not Prove Immunity, Says Council

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 9th July 2020 10:04

Cheshire West and Chester Council is advising residents that private Covid-19 antibody tests being offered to organisations across the borough will not provide proof of long-term immunity.

Finger prick testing for Covid-19 antibodies

Private companies have been targetting schools and other organisations offering antibody tests for as much as £30 each, yet the tests are not fully validated and their accuracy is unknown.

Currently, antibody testing is being carried out across Cheshire and Merseyside by the NHS, prioritising certain patients along with NHS and social care workers. However, this testing is being used primarily for research and surveillance purposes as there is currently no clinical benefit in knowing whether a person has antibodies.

Ian Ashworth, Director of Public Health for west Cheshire, said: "The message for residents, business and other organisations is that there is currently no clinical benefit to having an antibody test.

"We would not encourage anyone to seek out, or agree to, a private test as it is not certain to provide a reliable result and will not give them any indication as to any sort of immunity.

"The only validated way to have an antibody test is to go through an NHS service, which is currently prioritising some patients, NHS and key workers in health & social care. However, this still only shows whether you have had the virus, not if you are immune.

"The best advice is to only have an antibody test if you are asked to do so by your employer, GP or when in an NHS setting like a hospital. If you are asked to be tested, please ensure that is through official NHS Test and Trace channels."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies