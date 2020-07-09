Private Antibody Tests Do Not Prove Immunity, Says Council

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 9th July 2020 10:04

Cheshire West and Chester Council is advising residents that private Covid-19 antibody tests being offered to organisations across the borough will not provide proof of long-term immunity.

Private companies have been targetting schools and other organisations offering antibody tests for as much as £30 each, yet the tests are not fully validated and their accuracy is unknown.

Currently, antibody testing is being carried out across Cheshire and Merseyside by the NHS, prioritising certain patients along with NHS and social care workers. However, this testing is being used primarily for research and surveillance purposes as there is currently no clinical benefit in knowing whether a person has antibodies.

Ian Ashworth, Director of Public Health for west Cheshire, said: "The message for residents, business and other organisations is that there is currently no clinical benefit to having an antibody test.

"We would not encourage anyone to seek out, or agree to, a private test as it is not certain to provide a reliable result and will not give them any indication as to any sort of immunity.

"The only validated way to have an antibody test is to go through an NHS service, which is currently prioritising some patients, NHS and key workers in health & social care. However, this still only shows whether you have had the virus, not if you are immune.

"The best advice is to only have an antibody test if you are asked to do so by your employer, GP or when in an NHS setting like a hospital. If you are asked to be tested, please ensure that is through official NHS Test and Trace channels."

