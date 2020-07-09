FREE Adult Cycle Training Available

Author: Lydia Orford Published: 9th July 2020 12:59

Free one-to-one and small group cycle skills lessons are available for adults who live in Cheshire West and Chester.

The training is tailored at a level suited to your needs, based on the National Cycle Training Standards.

Choose from Basic (complete beginner), Urban (quiet local roads) or Advanced (complex junctions and busy roads), as well as bespoke Learn to Ride sessions.

Places are available throughout July and August, but are limited, so please sign up now to receive this free training. The courses last for two hours and can be booked here.

For group bookings please call Bike Right on: 07712 388926

All courses are delivered in line with social distancing and hygiene guidelines, by qualified trainers.

