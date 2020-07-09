  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Out of the Mouths of Neston Kids

Published: 9th July 2020 16:27

BBC Breakfast decided it would be interesting to get a child's view on the last few months of lockdown and about the rules that are still in place.

Out of the Mouths of Neston Kids

A crew went to St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston and met pupils Georgia, Sean, Aiden, Harry, Josh and Lewis, who were all interviewed, along with some of their parents.

The results were aired this morning, Thursday 9 July and made very interesting viewing.

Out of the Mouths of Neston Kids

The children reflected on there only having been one rule to start with - Stay Home - but that now things were much more confusing.  All the children were aware of the original 2m distance rule, but were less sure of what the safe distance is now.

Out of the Mouths of Neston Kids

Questions from the children were put to an expert - Dr Nighat Arif - and ranged from queries about facemasks and hand sanitisers to why people can go to the pub now, but not all children can go back to school yet. In young Aiden's case, he wanted to know why he still couldn't give his Grandad a hug.  Dr Arif explained that children rarely show symptoms if they have the virus, so there is still the potential for them to carry it to more vulnerable people, such as grandparents.

Out of the Mouths of Neston KidsNeston's Skate Park had a cameo, also!

In snippets on the film, some of the parents said they also felt that messages on safety were mixed, but it was clear they were all very proud of how the children had acquitted themselves very well throughout lockdown and also in the strange setting of having to talk, at a distance, into a TV camera.

Well done St Win's!

Out of the mouths of Neston kids

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies