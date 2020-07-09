Out of the Mouths of Neston Kids

Published: 9th July 2020 16:27

BBC Breakfast decided it would be interesting to get a child's view on the last few months of lockdown and about the rules that are still in place.

A crew went to St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston and met pupils Georgia, Sean, Aiden, Harry, Josh and Lewis, who were all interviewed, along with some of their parents.

The results were aired this morning, Thursday 9 July and made very interesting viewing.

The children reflected on there only having been one rule to start with - Stay Home - but that now things were much more confusing. All the children were aware of the original 2m distance rule, but were less sure of what the safe distance is now.

Questions from the children were put to an expert - Dr Nighat Arif - and ranged from queries about facemasks and hand sanitisers to why people can go to the pub now, but not all children can go back to school yet. In young Aiden's case, he wanted to know why he still couldn't give his Grandad a hug. Dr Arif explained that children rarely show symptoms if they have the virus, so there is still the potential for them to carry it to more vulnerable people, such as grandparents.

Neston's Skate Park had a cameo, also!

In snippets on the film, some of the parents said they also felt that messages on safety were mixed, but it was clear they were all very proud of how the children had acquitted themselves very well throughout lockdown and also in the strange setting of having to talk, at a distance, into a TV camera.

Well done St Win's!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.