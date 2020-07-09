  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Police Make it an Arresting Birthday for Jake

Published: 9th July 2020 16:39

Two of Neston's finest turned out to make a little boy's day on Thursday July 9.

Jake Brookes

Jake Brookes was celebrating his 5th birthday, and Mum Tamara wanted to make it a bit special, as a party had to be ruled out due to current guidelines.

She contacted Neston police, and on the day, PC Mike Wakeling and PCSO Linda Conway popped round to Frobisher Road during their shift, to wish Jake a Happy Birthday. Apparently he particularly enjoyed sitting in the police car and trying on a mini police uniform.

Jake Brookes

Tamara said: "I think they're amazing, they don't get the recognition they deserve.With the current situation of the pandemic our son is having a lockdown birthday, and Neston police made a special visit for him."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies