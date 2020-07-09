Neston Police Make it an Arresting Birthday for Jake

Two of Neston's finest turned out to make a little boy's day on Thursday July 9.

Jake Brookes was celebrating his 5th birthday, and Mum Tamara wanted to make it a bit special, as a party had to be ruled out due to current guidelines.

She contacted Neston police, and on the day, PC Mike Wakeling and PCSO Linda Conway popped round to Frobisher Road during their shift, to wish Jake a Happy Birthday. Apparently he particularly enjoyed sitting in the police car and trying on a mini police uniform.

Tamara said: "I think they're amazing, they don't get the recognition they deserve.With the current situation of the pandemic our son is having a lockdown birthday, and Neston police made a special visit for him."

