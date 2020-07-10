  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston's Main Post Office Will Reopen, Just Not Quite Yet

Published: 10th July 2020 11:05

It has been closed since March, and many residents have been asking when, or even if, the main Post Office in Neston will re-open.

Neston Post OfficeNeston Post Office at the Town Hall. Photo by Rob Clive.

Those requiring post office services have had to travel to Little Neston or use the mobile post office services in Willaston and Thornton Hough during the long weeks of lockdown.

Brian Young, owner of both Neston and Little Neston Post Office has now explained why the main branch remains closed and what it will require to reopen it.

He said: "Firstly I wish to thank everyone who has supported us during this testing time. Secondly, I would like to squash any rumours that Neston Post Office is not reopening. 

"The decision was taken to close the branch during this period in order to ensure its future in the town. Like many other businesses we are paid by commissions on services that we sell, such as travel money and business banking, we are not paid a salary from the Post Office.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the Post Office is viable for the future and that the staff that work for us have secure and more importantly, safe jobs.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and transactions of all surrounding Post Offices which, unfortunately, currently shows a high decline of transactions. The figures show we would not be able to sustain two Post Offices locally at the current time.

"As soon as it is viable to open we will be back. We would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this time."

Brian has told AboutMyArea that he will let us know as soon as he can what the reopening date will be and any changes to opening hours at that time.  Watch this space.

 

Comments

sandrawilliams
At 12:18 on 10th July 2020, sandrawilliams commented:
Older people who can not get over to little neston are findi it very hard to do banking and pay ren t electric gas hope it opens soon not all good on legs or drive
