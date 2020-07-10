Puddington Care Home Opens Covid-19 Proof Family Rooms

Published: 10th July 2020 15:56

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston, has officially opened two special rooms at Chapel House Care homes in Puddington.

The two family rooms have been made Covid-19 proof, allowing family members to safely visit their relatives. There is one in each of The Chapel House and Plessington Court homes run by family business Chapel House Care.

(l-r) Cllr Louise Gittins with Jackie Jones (care home manager) and Cathrina Moore (owner) from Chapel House, sit either side of the glass panel in one of the special family rooms.

Chapel House Care owner Cathrina Moore said: "During Lockdown we have done everything we can to keep families in touch with loved ones, including setting up regular Skype and Zoom calls and sending out weekly newsletters.

"But we wanted to do something more which is why we have turned a spare room in each of the homes into a dedicated and safe visiting pod.

"Each room has a glass panel and an intercom system so visitors can see and hear each other in a safe and enclosed environment. We're encouraging families to bring in photo albums and favourite music so they can share memories with their relative.

"It's going to be emotional for family to see their loved ones for the first time in so many months but we are proud to have created a safe environment for them to be able to do so."

Relatives are given regular weekly time slots to safely visit and already a grandson about to get married has arranged to visit his grandmother ahead of his big day and a son is driving up from London to see his mother for the first time since Lockdown.

Councillor Gittins said: "The new family rooms at The Chapel House and Plessington Court are brilliant. They're a lovely and innovative way of ensuring that people can come and see their loved ones after such a long time.

"It's heartbreaking to be kept apart from family but we need to keep following Public Health guidelines and trusting in the professionalism of the care home managers."

