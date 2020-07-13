  • Bookmark this page

318 Happy Birthdays for Willaston's Centenarian Fred

Published: 13th July 2020 08:16

A couple of weeks ago AboutMyArea shared an appeal from Emma Follyfield, to help make her grandfather Fred Chapman's 100th birthday extra special.

Fred ChapmanFred Chapman, 100 years young, and a table heaving with his 318 birthday cards.

Well, I think it's safe to say the message was received, as Fred, from Follyfield Nurseries in Willaston, received no less than 318 cards!

Emma said: "Thank you to everybody in the village for all their kindness over the past week. My Grandad has received 318 birthday cards, many with such kind messages.

"In these unprecedented times this made his 100th birthday a bit more special."

Fred Chapman, 100 years young

