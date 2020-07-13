  • Bookmark this page

Age UK to Reopen in Neston

Author: Brenda Roe Published: 13th July 2020 08:24

Age UK in Neston High Street will be open again from Monday July 13.

Age UK Neston

Initially, opening hours will be 11am to 4pm and the number of customers that can be in the shop at the same time is restricted to 5.

There is a one-way system marked on the shop floor and customers will be asked to use hand sanitiser on entry.

In the interests of everyone's safety, customers are asked to observe the social distancing guidelines.

Donations are still being gratefully received, but should be brought to the rear of the shop, off Brook Street, as they cannot be taken through the shop itself.  All donations will be quarantined for three days before being processed.

Payment for bought items should be by card/contactless means, please.

Shop manager Debbie said: "Age UK would like to thank all the people who support the charity and ask for their understanding for any inconvenience caused while we get through this challenging time."

 

