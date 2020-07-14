Introducing...The Dance Club at Home

Published: 14th July 2020 13:26

Your happier, healthier and fitter mind and body starts today.

Jennifer Emery is a 42 year old wife, mother, business owner, fitness professional, coach and entrepreneur. She used to be known as ZumbaJen around Neston and maintains a 'positive friend' profile on social media.

Now, she's used her considerable experience and skillset to launch a new enterprise, aimed at helping anyone who wants to make changes to their fitness, weight and lifestyle - welcome to The Dance Club at Home.

Jennifer says: "For years, I struggled with my weight. I had zero confidence and hated the way I looked. I had no energy and struggled to do simple things like take my girls swimming as the thought of having to get them changed in and out of their clothes in a tiny cubicle just filled me with dread. I was miserable in my own skin and if I hadn't taken action a few years ago and had a plan as to how I was going to change my situation, then I would still be there now.

"I have been in an unhappy place and I got out of it. Now it's your turn too! And I will help and guide you to the place you want to be. The great thing is we'll have so much fun along the way and any hurdles then you will have a group of women helping you along the way too."

With The Dance Club at Home VIP membership, you will have unlimited access to all Jen's workouts on demand, plus access to her live fitness classes (Zumba and Clubbercise) in your living room via Zoom.

Jen adds: "You will burn more calories, reach your results quickly, feel more confident and save money.

"With over 10 years experience in the fitness industry, I am putting all of my knowledge and workouts and everything I've learned into a membership that will help you feel amazing again. I'm here to be your fitness guide to a happier, healthier mind and body, showing you how to build in healthier habits for long term results.

"Often, people think working out or doing exercise means heavy lifting or strenuous cardio at the gym surrounded by gym bunnies all wanting to show off their incredible bodies. The thought of going into the gym when you feel conscious about your body fills you with dread, but you know you need to do something to help you feel better about yourself.

"The truth is that you don't need to go to a gym to get an incredible workout, tone up and lose weight (if that's your goal) to feel happier and healthier, you can actually work on your goals in the comfort of your own home with a fitness professional to help you on your journey.

"Dance fitness workouts at home can be every bit as effective as a dance fitness class in the gym and as a mum with two kids, I'm here to show you how.

You can watch a video now on YouTube to hear more from Jen on the benefits of dancing for fitness, here.

Take care of your health

The Dance Club at Home classes can be viewed on any device - your laptop, phone or even cast to the big TV.

"Weight gain, mood swings, low moods, headaches, low energy, irritability, higher stress levels and sleep issues are all signs of poor health. Physical exercise is so important as it's not just about the number on the scales, it can also help with all these issues. Daily exercise will massively help you improve your health.

"Now, more than ever, it is important to try new things to see how technology has developed so that you can get work on your health any time of the day at home or on holiday, and The Dance Club At Home will help you with that.

"There are ever changing restrictions and policies around the Coronavirus and indoor fitness classes, such as reduced class numbers, no drop-ins, music having to be kept low, social distancing, changing facilities reduced or removed, all of these are barriers getting in the way of your fitness goals.

"With The Dance Club at Home, none of those restrictions apply and, even though you're working out at home, you won't be alone, as you will be part of an online community of women all working on their own health, chatting at the live workouts and keeping each other accountable, online each day.

"So, whether you stopped working out when the gyms and classes closed or you haven't exercised for a long time and want to get back on track, The Dance Club at Home introduces a fun but effective way to workout, regardless of what is happening with Coronavirus, your work commitments or busy family life.

You're not alone



"Not only will The Dance Club At Home workout program help you with that, you will also have so much fun working out too that you will want to do it at every opportunity. You will also have access to The Dance Club At Home Mobile App so you can take your workouts anywhere, anytime.

"As a member, you also get access to my VIP Private Accountability Facebook group where I check in daily with my clients to see if they have any questions and what support they need. Basically your own dedicated fitness professional. You won't get that at many gyms!

"If you've ever considered home workouts but just didn't know where to start, then I am here to guide you and help you so that you can stop feeling frustrated and actually reach your goals."

The Dance Club at Home - Testimonials

"I couldn't believe it when I cracked the code for feeling better and how working out most days would impact me both mentally and physically....I also thought I wouldn't have time to fit it in."

"Jen, just done my measurements and weight and since starting I have lost a total of 14lbs!"

"I was struggling with my weight. I couldn't think of a way out and was stuck in a rut. I found myself just eating all the wrong things at the wrong times. I was really low and down in myself because I had put on over two stones and that was a lot for me. But I messaged Jennifer and since starting I have noticed a big change already. I've lost four pounds in under two weeks and I feel amazing! I feel much healthier and have more energy now. I feel that i'm actually achieving so much. I have so much variety from the live classes and different workouts online. I feel more comfortable in my clothes and they feel looser. I couldn't have done it without the support from Jennifer. She's just so amazing and such an inspiration."

"Fab Lady Gaga workout! Loved it!

"When I realised the time I saved travelling to and from the gym, parking up, waiting for a class to start, I could have my home workout done and dusted in less time than the travelling time and which meant I didn't need to find anyone to look after the girls as I could do it at home and regularly. As a result, my moods lifted and my days got better and better and I started to thrive again! No more mum guilt!"

If you're ready to join the growing number of ladies who have now joined The Dance Club At Home - Home Exercise Program then click here to find out more.

