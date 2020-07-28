Heal Your Body and Mind With Daily Dancing - at Home!

Published: 28th July 2020 08:43

Jennifer Emery's Dance Club at Home offers you fabulous ways to get and keep fitter, healthier and happier.

Jen says: "There can be no other better way to reduce stress than dancing.

"Moving your body along with the music, can be one of the best ways to rejuvenate yourself completely and have those stresses from the day melt away. Dancing is one of the best healing techniques, too, as it creates harmony between the mind, body, and soul.

"Dancing is probably one of the best physical activities that you can get into and I want to share with you three reasons why daily dancing will help you Heal Your Body and Mind.

1. It reduces the "grumpy bumitis" that you have been experiencing every day - basically it lowers your stress levels

There is a lot of evidence about how dancing can improve low moods and reduce depression and anxiety-related disorders. Your mental health is so important and when you dance, the happy hormones in the body get released, making you feel happier instantly. So if you have been feeling really low lately and struggling with your moods, incorporating dancing into your day will have you feeling happier in no time. No more feeling miserable when you join The Dance Club At Home.

2. It's a great form of exercise and great for weight loss goals and losing weight.

Sticking to traditional workout regimes can become difficult at times, and sometimes boring, especially when you have to do it all alone. Dancing isn't like that; you can move your body freely at any time and start burning serious calories straight away which will help you lose weight faster than any other exercise.

3. Will have you feeling confident and oozing with DIVA awesomeness.

When you dance, you'll forget any inhibitions and fear relating to dancing in large groups and be able to freely dance to your heart's content. If you suffer from anxiety or have confidence issues then being able to dance with me as your instructor without the group environment will take away any fear you may have. The more you dance, the more calories you'll burn, your endorphins will go wild and you'll feel happier.

These are just 3 benefits of dancing and as a member of The Dance Club At Home, you can dance as often as you like and also access live dance fitness classes in your home 4 times per week, which is included in the cost of the membership.

You can work on your fitness goals, lose weight and get healthy while being happy and having fun. Joining a dance fitness program is now easy with The Dance Club At Home membership.

You don't have to leave the comfort of your own home, instead you can bring the dance club vibe into your home.

