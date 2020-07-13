Scaling the Heights - From Neston to Kilimanjaro

Published: 13th July 2020 12:21

A group of four intrepid Neston residents are raising funds for the Mental Health Foundation by climbing Africa's highest free standing mountain - the mighty Kilimanjaro.

Kath and Mike Grant (pictured) along with Kath's best friend Sue Ryan (Team Captain) and Sue's younger sister Gill Hewitt, will set off for Tanzania in October this year. They are planning to spend nine days there, ultimately aiming to reach the 5,895m (19,341ft) summit on World Mental Health Day. Saturday 10 October.

They know it will be a huge challenge for them, both mentally and physically. As well as coping with a cold and hostile environment they'll also be fending off altitude sickness.

On their JustGiving fundraising page they said: "We are passionate about this cause, with both Sue and Gill having suffered with our mental health in the past and with all of us knowing friends and other family who have and continue to struggle.

"We want to help with the prevention of mental health problems and for our children and grandchildren not to face these issues, or if they do, to know that there is help out there.

"Sue and Kath lost their longtime best friend, Jane, completely unexpectedly in the summer of 2019, nine days before her 52nd birthday, and it has taken every ounce of their resilience to keep going after this devastating loss.

"Ellie, Sue's daughter, is an assistant psychologist working in the NHS with adolescents, but as everyone knows, mental health is massively underfunded in the NHS and therefore we rely on charities such as the Mental Health Foundation to provide additional support.

"The Mental Health Foundation is 70 years old this year - but as it reflects on its achievements over the past 70 years, one thing is clear - its work is not yet done. We know that 50% of mental health problems are established before the age of 14 and that suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 50 in the UK.

"Please help us to raise these much needed funds to enable the Mental Health Foundation to continue to educate and prevent increases in mental health problems and to provide support to those struggling."

To follow the team's updates and to make a donation to this great cause, please visit their JustGiving page here.

