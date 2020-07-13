Public Building Visitors - Please Sign In

Published: 13th July 2020 14:21

Cheshire West and Chester Council is asking residents visiting public buildings to provide their contact details, to help in the prevention and containment of local Covid-19 outbreaks.

As buildings such as public libraries start to open up this week, staff will be asking every visitor for their contact details on entry. All information will be kept securely and destroyed after 21 days.

The Council will need to be able to pass people's contact details onto the NHS Test and Trace Service if they ask for them, or may need to contact people if there's a positive test result linked to the building.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Louise Gittins said: "We are monitoring data every day in order to identify if there are any signs of local outbreaks across our borough.

"With public buildings opening across west Cheshire, there may be the unfortunate circumstance that we have a local outbreak which involves a public building. In the event of this happening, the Council would manage the outbreak as it would with every location in the borough.

"We may be asked to pass the contact details of people who have visited public buildings to the NHS Test and Trace Service so they can get in touch with them, as they may have been near an infected person. Help us to do this by sharing your contact details and play your part to protect the community."

Ian Ashworth, Director of Public Health for Cheshire West and Chester, said: "It is important for us to gather this information. It will help us pass information to the NHS Test and Trace Service so it can track down the virus in the event of an outbreak. We must protect lives and protect livelihoods and you can play your part to help us do that."

Every Council has published how they will prevent and manage local outbreaks if they occur and CWAC's Outbreak Prevention, Management and Support Plan and can be viewed on the website here.

The plan explains that the Council is working with local organisations and settings to ensure they are ‘Covid-secure', are supporting and protecting their communities and contact tracing if there is a local outbreak.

Protect yourself and your family and friends by getting a coronavirus test if you have symptoms of a persistent cough, fever or loss of taste and smell by calling 119 or visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus. Protect your community by then self-isolating for 14 days if you have symptoms or if alerted to do so by a contact tracer.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.