New - Online Neston Youth Club

Published: 14th July 2020 11:11

While the weekly Neston Youth Club at NCYC cannot take place for the moment, a virtual version has been launched.

Weekly youth club

Sessions will be online each Wednesday from 6.30pm.

Each week there will be new and exciting challenges for young people living in Neston, starting off this week with a reality tv quiz.

For information on how to access the youth club live, please email hello@youthfed.org

