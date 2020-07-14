New - Online Neston Youth Club

Published: 14th July 2020 11:11

While the weekly Neston Youth Club at NCYC cannot take place for the moment, a virtual version has been launched.

Sessions will be online each Wednesday from 6.30pm.

Each week there will be new and exciting challenges for young people living in Neston, starting off this week with a reality tv quiz.

For information on how to access the youth club live, please email hello@youthfed.org

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.