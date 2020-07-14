Neston Recreation Centre Will Reopen on July 25

Published: 14th July 2020 11:29

Brio Leisure are looking forward to welcoming members and visitors old and new when they reopen Neston Recreation Centre from Saturday July 25.

Naturally there will be a transition period as safety guidelines around coronavirus are still being adhered to. This means a limited range of timetabled activities compared to normal, and all activities will have to be booked in advance, including lane swimming, gym and classes.

Bookings can be made from 10 days prior to re-opening, either via the Brio Leisure app (members) or by telephone - 0151 336 5741.

Services will be regularly reviewed and changes made when it is safe to do so.

A Brio spokesperson said: "The health and safety of both our customers and our staff are of the utmost importance, so there will be several large changes to how our centres are operated to allow us to reopen.

"We're following the UK Active ‘Fit Together' framework to ensure our centres are COVID Secure environments for you to exercise in.

"We'll be supporting the NHS Track and Trace scheme which means we'll be sharing information with them as and when it's requested, to ensure the safety of our customers, employees and community.

"All our centres remain fully accessible. The way we access our centres might be different, but our friendly team is still on hand to support you."

Brio recommends that you read all the information on their 'Welcome Back' webpage.

