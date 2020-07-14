PetPals - Purrfect for Cat Lovers

Published: 14th July 2020 12:15

As guidelines relax to allow visits to friends and family, and even holidays are back on the agenda, PetPals Wirral remind you they are here to help.

PetPals' Jayne Furlong said: "We're here to visit your lovely cats if you're away from home.

"Don't leave them in a cage in a cattery, instead you can leave them in the comfort and familiarity of your own home and Petpals Wirral will look after them for you, giving them lots of love and fuss.

For more information, or to book, please contact PetPals Wirral by email, or you can message via their Facebook page here.

Advertisement feature

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.